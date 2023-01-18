Expand / Collapse search
Vermont
Published

Vermont State Police arrest 4 people in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury last month

The 4 suspects arrested by VT State Police were planning on robbing the man who was killed

Associated Press
Vermont State Police have arrested four people in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury last month.

Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, was shot and killed at an apartment house where he lived, police said.

The four suspects arrested Tuesday were allegedly involved with buying and selling illegal drugs and were planning to rob Jimenez Lugo, according to investigators. During the robbery, Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, shot Jimenez Lugo, police said. Rodriguez is facing a charge of first-degree murder as well as other charges.

Vermont State Police arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Israel Jimenez Lugo.

Three other suspects are facing charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling, police said.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately known if they are being represented by attorneys.