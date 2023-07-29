Expand / Collapse search
Vermont
Published

Vermont hiker found dead after going missing amid historic flooding: Police

The hiker was last seen in Vermont on July 9

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A hiker in Vermont who went missing amid the historic flooding in the state earlier in July has been found dead, according to officials.

The Vermont State Police said in a statement on Friday that Robert Kerker, 67, was found dead along the Stony Brook in Stockbridge, Vermont.

Kerker was last seen on July 9 when a witness saw him at the Stony Brook Shelter on the Appalachian Trail. Severe rain and flooding hit the state beginning on July 10, leaving elevated water levels in the area. 

The flooding made crossing of a nearby stream dangerous, officials said.

Robert Kerker

The Vermont State Police said in a statement on Friday that Robert Kerker, 67, was found dead along the Stony Brook in Stockbridge, Vermont. (Vermont State Police)

Following the July 9 sighting, Kerker wasn't seen again.

An initial investigation by officials showed that his death was directly related to the severe flooding in the area.

Police say that Kerker began his hike on June 1 in Bear Mountain, New York.

