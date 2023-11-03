Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



CRYPTO CONVICTION – Jury reaches verdict in criminal trial of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS – House passes Israel aid bill the White House already threatened to veto. Continue reading …

WALK OUT – High school students fed up with trans bathroom and locker room policy take action. Continue reading …

CAMPUS RAGE – Over 20 Democrats, one Republican vote against resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses. Continue reading …

‘MUZZLING’ – Trump appeals reinstated gag order in DC federal election case. Continue reading …







POLITICS

EMBROILED IN CONTROVERSY – Elite universities slammed for response to antisemitism raked in billions in federal funds. Continue reading …

‘MAN OF THE PEOPLE’ – Speaker Mike Johnson's personal finances look very different from past speakers. Continue reading …

‘CRUCIAL BELLWETHER’ – Virginia election a huge test for rising GOP star Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Continue reading …

‘PERVASIVE FORCE’ – Former Navy SEAL, Senate candidate urges Biden to stop 'enabling Iran.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

'HUGELY EMBARRASSING' – Holmes-Robach podcast announcement brings back bad memories for ABC News. Continue reading …

DRY DATES – Younger Americans increasingly skipping alcohol on dates, but there could be a cost. Continue reading …

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS – Press advocates condemn arrests of newspaper publisher and reporter in Alabama. Continue reading …

‘FAILED US DEEPLY’ – Hollywood A-listers condemned the industry's hypocrisy on antisemitism. Continue reading …

OPINION

YAAKOV KATZ AND GIL TROY – Attacks on Israel are only the beginning. Continue reading …

ROBERT C. O'BRIEN – Why does US economically help nations that want to harm the West? Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Lt. Christopher Olivarez tells host: The threat is already here. See video …

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY ­­– Joe Biden is in a bind. See video …

MIKE POMPEO – Biden’s weakness is emboldening our adversaries. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Elon Musk unleashes on old-Twitter as 'information technology weapon' propagating a 'mind virus.' Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

VIOLENCE BY OMISSION – UN letting Hamas 'literally get away with murder': expert. Continue reading …

DISAPPEARING ACT – Magician reveals plan to make the moon vanish. Continue reading …

SICK & TIRED – Do you know the signs and symptoms of the cold and flu? Continue reading …

DRAMA IN ANN ARBOR – Connor Stalions and Michigan alleged cheating scandal: What to know. Continue reading …

MESMERIZING SNOWFALL – Watch as a light snowfall meets beautiful fall foliage in a video taken by a Massachusetts photographer. See video …



WATCH

REP. THOMAS MASSIE – Free speech isn't just about protecting the speech that you like. See video …

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN – Virginia governor says he’s seen an uptick in early voting by Republicans. See video …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Musk is right, he calls old Twitter an information technology weapon to propagate a mind virus to the rest of the Earth. And that walking around San Fran shows you the results of that mind virus, the end of civilization, because if he couldn't walk to work without stepping in a pile of human **** and dirty drug needles, of course you'd want to share that utopia with the rest of the world. And in order for that mind virus to propagate, you must suppress opposing viewpoints. You need to silence the people who recognize how harmful your policies are."

– GREG GUTFELD

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn



SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, don't forget to set back your clocks, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.