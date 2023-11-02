Expand / Collapse search
Over 20 Democrats, one Republican vote against resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses

All but one member of the far-left 'Squad' voted against the resolution

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
More than 20 Democrats and one Republican voted against a Thursday House resolution to condemn antisemitism on college campuses.

H.R. 798 passed with a final tally of 396-23, comprised of a bipartisan 213 Republican votes and 183 Democrat votes.

Of the 23 that voted against the resolution, 22 were Democrats. The only Republican to vote against it was Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who cited concerns over free speech.

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., shown here at a House Rules Committee meeting. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Free speech means protecting speech you don’t like, not just speech you do like. Also, who defines antisemitism?" Massie wrote in a post on X explaining his vote.

Nearly every member of the far-left "Squad" voted against the resolution. Rep. Greg Casar, R-Texas, was the only "Squad" member to not oppose the bill.

The 22 Democrats to oppose the resolution were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Summer Lee, D-Pa., Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., Mark Takano, D-Calif., Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., André Carson, D-Ind., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Earl Blumenauer.

Far-left Squad Members

Members of the far-left "Squad" from left to right: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Getty Images)

