GREG GUTFELD: Elon Musk unleashes on old-Twitter as 'information technology weapon' propagating a 'mind virus'

All right, that's enough. When it comes to Twitter, he's no quitter. As anyone to the right of Che Guevara knows, Twitter prior to Elon Musk had become the bullhorn of the woke disseminating and amplifying mob driven antipathy toward anyone who didn't genuflect before the altar of divisive identity politics.

As most people could see, they used to censor conservatives a lot. True, on Twitter the right were less popular than a veggie tray in Lizzo's greenroom. They even threw the hilarious Babylon Bee off the site. The Babylon Bee, a satirical outlet. Did the free speech mavens, come to its defense. Nope, they saw the Bee as an enemy because it rightly made fun of them. And so if you tweeted something that went against the prevailing liberal left opinion, you were banned like Bill Hemmer from a nude beach. Can't say they blame him.

Anyway, X, formerly known as Twitter, claim that they didn't censor anybody because that's what hardcore leftists do. They stifle dissent and then they lie about it, and they would have got away with it too, if it wasn't for that meddling billionaire. Elon Musk paid $44 billion and turned Twitter to X and explained why he did it on Joe Rogan.

ELON MUSK: The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public... A state publication is the way to think of all Twitter was, a state publication... Republicans were suppressed at ten times the rate of Democrats.

Interesting. But what was it that ultimately led him to make the decision to do it? Was he worried that it was having a corrosive effect on civilization?

JOE ROGAN: What was it ultimately that led you to make the decision to do it.

ELON MUSK: I was worried about that it was having a corrosive effect on civilization... If you walk around downtown San Francisco, right near the X, aka Twitter headquarters, it's a zombie apocalypse... Now, you to say, well, what philosophy led to that outcome? And that philosophy was being piped to Earth... A philosophy that would be ordinarily quite niche and geographically constrained, so that sort of the fallout area would be limited.

First of all, I love what Rogan has done with his hair. He looks like the one woman left after last call at your local Bennigan's. That's not an insult. But Musk is right, he calls old Twitter an information technology weapon to propagate a mind virus to the rest of the Earth. And that walking around San Fran shows you the results of that mind virus, the end of civilization, because if he couldn't walk to work without stepping in a pile of human **** and dirty drug needles, of course you'd want to share that utopia with the rest of the world. And in order for that mind virus to propagate, you must suppress opposing viewpoints. You need to silence the people who recognize how harmful your policies are.

Censorship isn't a byproduct of leftism, it is leftism, because if people can hear opposing ideas, they might think, you know, digging ditches in this gulag isn't as fun as they said it would be. Censorship and leftism, you can't have one without the other. Sort of like Brian Kilmeade and the Men's Wearhouse. Yeah, it's the only time they didn't like the way they looked. Musk also said George Soros is trying to erode the fabric of civilization. If that sounds like hyperbole, then you haven't been to a city lately, and it begs for the comparison between these two billionaires. Soros used his vast fortune to target local races because he knew that's where his money could do the most damage. Not in presidential races.

The result? An end to bail, a rise in recidivist violent crime, and a decriminalization of everything from larceny to carjacking. Turning once great cities into open air, petting zoos for junkies, thugs and maniacs.

Meanwhile, did Musk do? Protect your freedom of expression as opposed to limiting your freedom from crime. She Musk understood how a small number of people could commandeer and enforce an ideology on a nation. He knew history. You don't need a majority to create tyranny, just a minority living in a five square mile block in Northern California.

And now what they tried to do to Twitter is what Biden wants to do now with AI, get the same people in charge of the same horrible outcomes. And if all that's too heavy for you. Musk reportedly plans to add a fully fledged dating component to the app next year. Talk about hooking up with your ex. Oh, no, but do we really need another dating app? Frankly, I miss the days of getting to know someone the old-fashioned way. You know, when you stood outside their bedroom window for hours while they slept. But the idea is all about making X into an everything app. As he looks for ways to inject new cash flow into the company because it's now worth almost 65% less than when he bought it.

So was he stupid for doing this? No, he was brave. This might be the biggest financial sacrifice anyone ever did on behalf of a country, but then again, he is worth 225 billion, so to him 44 billion is like a haircut for Jesse Watters. So no wonder he lets Joe Rogan shoot an arrow into the side of his brand-new Cybertruck.

This is going to be my next car because you never know the next time you'll be chased by Liz Warren. That was a setup. As for Musk's comments on the evils of leftism, the only people scoffing at him are leftists, the ones who benefited from Twitter censorship, namely mainstream journalists.

A year ago they predicted the company would collapse and they were licking their lips like Jeffrey Epstein at spring break. Instead, the only thing that's tanked is the media's ratings. Their numbers are falling faster than Joe Biden on a treadmill. Okay, maybe not all of Elon's moves so far have been great, but he's doing it for the right reasons. Musk believes in free speech, and if you don't believe it, just insult him. He won't block you, but he will mock you and he certainly won't send the feds after you.

