Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Officials have announced that charges have been filed against an illegal Venezuelan migrant and alleged cartel member in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago, according to FOX 32.

On Tuesday, Chicago Police and the U.S. Marshals Service told FOX 32 that Adelvis Carmona Rodriguez, 29, was identified as the gunman who allegedly shot at a 27-year-old woman during a drive-by shooting on Feb. 4.

According to FOX 32, the victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout her body and was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

MIGRANT ON TERROR WATCHLIST ARRESTED ILLEGALLY CROSSING TEXAS BORDER PRIOR TO BIDEN, TRUMP VISITS: SOURCES

FOX 32 reported that Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 26 by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with Chicago police.

Just over 830 Venezuelan migrants crossed the border in fiscal year 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite 335,000 Venezuelan citizens being encountered by border authorities.

BRAZILIAN MAN CONVICTED OF CHILD RAPE, FLED TO US, DEPORTED BACK HOME, ICE SAYS

More than 201,000 of them were apprehended by Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally into the U.S. The rest were encountered at ports of entry, which would include CBP One app paroles into the U.S.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ERO Chicago, the Chicago Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.