Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Vehicle slams into parked California patrol car, sending two officers to the hospital

The CA officers were responding to the scene of an earlier freeway crash near LA

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized early Sunday after a vehicle slammed into their parked patrol car at the scene of an earlier crash on a freeway east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 215 in San Bernardino, the highway patrol said.

The officers were investigating an earlier three-vehicle crash when their patrol car was struck by an SUV, according to an incident report.

MAINE RAIL LINE REOPENS AFTER WEEKEND DERAILMENT

Fox News California graphic

An SUV collided into a parked patrol car at the scene of an earlier highway crash, sending to officers to the hospital near Los Angeles, California.  (Fox News)

They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, ABC 7 reported. .

One person was taken into custody but details on the suspect and any potential charges were not immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video aired by the news station showed the crushed rear end of a highway patrol and an SUV with severe front-end damage.

All northbound lanes were closed for a time as paramedics and investigators arrived at the scene.