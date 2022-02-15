Christina Yuna Lee murder sparking outrage among New Yorkers: 'The system is failing everyone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jackie Wong, a member of the neighborhood group Concerned Citizens of East Broadway, blasted New York City officials for systematic failures, after 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee was stabbed to death in her apartment.

Lee is the latest victim of Asian descent killed in a series of random attacks in New York City and the latest example of violent crime committed by a repeat offender suspect.

"The system is failing everyone," Wong told "America’s Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino Tuesday.



"It's tough, the whole issue…the whole incident is terrifying our community…I think in general, New Yorkers [are] feeling unsafe and particularly the Asian-American community, because the hate crimes against [the] Asian-American community went up."

NEW YORK CITY WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH BY MAN WHO FOLLOWED HER HOME: REPORTS

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash by The Post.

Nash reportedly followed Lee to her home in Manhattan's Chinatown in the early hours of Sunday morning and stabbed her to death, according to the NYPD and local news reports.



NYC MAN CHARGED IN BRUTAL MUGGING OF THAI MODEL HAS EXTENSIVE ARREST RECORD

Nash had three open cases against him at the time of the alleged murder, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital.

The suspect in the stabbing was arrested for assault, resisting arrest, possession of synthetic marijuana, and other crimes in the last few months. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that his administration "won’t let this violence go unchecked."

"I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman murdered in her home…in Chinatown and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters…" he said in a statement. "The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for apprehending the suspect."

Meanwhile, Asian hate crimes in New York City in 2020 were up 900%, compared to 2021 where more than 4,000% cases were reported, according to the New York Police Department.

Although the police have not called the killing a hate crime, attacks against the Asian-American community has spiked since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Michelle Alyssa Go was killed when she was pushed in front of an oncoming train while standing on a platform inside the Times Square subway station. Her alleged attacker, a homeless man named Simon Martial, was inside the subway station for only nine minutes before he struck, police have said.

Wong expressed that many senior citizens, especially in Chinatown, "avoid going outside of the community" due to concerns of being "harassed," and not feeling safe in their own neighborhood.

He noted that the "system is failing everyone," amid the crime spike in New York City. Wong urged the NYPD to immediately look into their policies to avoid allowing repeat offenders back on the streets.

"The system is failing all of us…if you talk about…safety in New York City, you have to address mental health units and also the homeless crisis. This is something you cannot avoid…all the elected offices and all levels of government really should look into these two policies -- the bail reform and also the Turning the Tide…policy," he concluded.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones and Paul Best contributed to this report.