Valentine’s Day forecast: Storms moving in after record-breaking heat in West

After record-breaking heat for many days across the West, some changes are coming this week.

A storm system along with a powerful cold front will bring coastal rain and mountain snow for the Northwest .

Cooler air moves in Tuesday, bringing with it some gusty winds.

That's going to elevate fire danger for the Southwest into the Plains.

Ahead of this next storm, temperatures will be warmer than average across the Central U.S.

Once the storm moves in midweek, there will be the risk for severe thunderstorms for the South and heavy snow from the Rockies to the Plains.

The cold air still hanging around the Upper Midwest across the Great Lakes and Northeast will start to moderate this week.