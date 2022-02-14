Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Valentine’s Day forecast: Storms moving in after record-breaking heat in West

Numerous temperature records broken in California cities

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for February 14 Video

National weather forecast for February 14

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

After record-breaking heat for many days across the West, some changes are coming this week.  

A storm system along with a powerful cold front will bring coastal rain and mountain snow for the Northwest.   

Cooler air moves in Tuesday, bringing with it some gusty winds.  

The national forecast for Monday, Feb. 14.

The national forecast for Monday, Feb. 14. (Fox Weather)

MAYFIELD ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER DECEMBER TORNADOES 

That's going to elevate fire danger for the Southwest into the Plains. 

Heat records were broken in California on Sunday.

Heat records were broken in California on Sunday. (Fox Weather)

Ahead of this next storm, temperatures will be warmer than average across the Central U.S.  

Snowfall potential in the U.S. this week.

Snowfall potential in the U.S. this week. (Fox News)

Once the storm moves in midweek, there will be the risk for severe thunderstorms for the South and heavy snow from the Rockies to the Plains. 

The cold air still hanging around the Upper Midwest across the Great Lakes and Northeast will start to moderate this week. 

