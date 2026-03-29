Vacation rental near Yosemite allegedly used to secretly record guests, 4,000 illegal files found

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A vacation rental near Yosemite National Park is at the center of a disturbing investigation in California after authorities uncovered thousands of files of alleged child sexual abuse material, along with a "lifelike child doll" intended for sexual use.

Christian Parmalee Edwards, 44, was arrested on March 19 after detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Granite Butte Way in Oakhurst — roughly 15 miles south of Yosemite National Park, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege the property was being used as a short-term rental where guests may have been secretly recorded during private moments without their knowledge.

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During the search, detectives said they discovered more than 4,000 files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

"Detectives also found Mr. Edwards to be in possession of a lifelike child doll designed for sexual use," a spokesperson for the Madera County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital. "The dolls hands were bound."

Authorities also reported finding new children’s clothing.

"This showcases the escalation in behaviors from viewing digital images to filming to physical behaviors," the spokesperson said.

Officials added that Edwards was watching a recently recorded video when detectives arrived to serve the warrant.

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The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which flagged suspected distribution of illegal material originating in Madera County.

Detectives worked alongside the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to carry out the search, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was booked into the Madera County Jail and faces multiple felony charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say more charges — including invasion of privacy — could be added as the investigation progresses.

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Officials said electronic devices tied to Edwards have been collected and will undergo further forensic review.

A judge reduced Edwards’ bail from $225,000 to $75,000 during his initial court appearance, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

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"Protecting the innocent, upholding the law, and holding offenders accountable remains a top priority of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Tyson Pogue said in a statement. "We stand ready for when our community needs us most."