Utah woman says about horses being dragged behind truck: 'Horrible to watch'

A video out of Utah shows two horses being dragged behind a pickup truck down a residential street.

"It was just horrible to watch! The driver didn’t stop until he was at the stop sign, even when others were yelling at him to stop," Amberly Powers, who provided the home security camera footage to Fox News Digital, said.

The incident happened on September 8 in Farmington, according to KUTV.

Powers says she is the woman in the video with the long ponytail, and the only thing the driver said to her as she got up close to take additional photos was, "This horse is stubborn!"

UTAH MAYOR LOOKS TO REPLACE RETIRING SENATOR ROMNEY

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Her neighbor, Don Evans, also caught footage of the livestock tied to the back of the vehicle. He was not home at the time but was asked by a neighbor to review his surveillance cameras.

"Sick to my stomach, outraged, disbelief," he told KUTV after seeing the footage of one of the horses struggling to keep up with the pace of the truck. "I have not seen this amount of reckless disregard in my life, it's horrendous, there's a lot of outrage in the community over this."

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT ACCUSED OF RAPING PROSTITUTES ARRESTED IN UTAH; POLICE LOOKING FOR MORE VICTIMS

Evans' footage, shared by Powers, shows one of the horses being dragged on its side before someone came to its aid and helped it stand up.

"Just the mindset and the lack of thought process that went into this is disturbing," Evans said. "Several different options could have been approached but for whatever reason this individual thought this was the best option to fit his needs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farmington police told KUTV the incident does not qualify as animal cruelty, and that Animal Care of Davis County has taken over the investigation. Fox News Digital has reached out for an update but has not yet heard back.