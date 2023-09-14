Expand / Collapse search
Utah

California suspect accused of raping prostitutes arrested in Utah; police looking for more victims

Ivan Romo, 25, allegedly raped prostitutes in Modesto, California

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A "serial rape suspect" wanted in California was arrested in Utah on Wednesday, according to authorities, as police ask for other potential victims to come forward.

Ivan Romo, 25, allegedly raped multiple victims who all worked as prostitutes in Modesto, California, the Unified Police Department (UPD) in Salt Lake County said.

"We do not have any active cases here, but we are concerned there may be local victims who may have not reported a sexual assault because they are involved in prostitution," the department said.

Romo has lived in Utah for five years, a police spokesperson told KOVR-TV. He was arrested at a construction site without incident.

MARYLAND MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULTING CHILDREN AT UNLICENSED ANNAPOLIS DAY CARE: POLICE

Ivan Romo arrested

Ivan Romo, 25, was arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah, Wednesday. Police said Romo a suspected serial rapist wanted out of Modesto, California. (Unified Police Department)

Romo is a possible suspect in at least four rape cases in Stanislaus County, California, that happened between 2017 and 2018, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department told the station.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler told the outlet that any victim’s involvement in sex work is "completely irrelevant" and urged them to come forward.

unified police department

Police said there may be more victims in Salt Lake County, Utah, who have yet to come forward. (Google Maps)

CALIFORNIA COLLEGE'S ‘COACH OF THE YEAR’ CHARGED WITH PIMPING WOMEN

"No one [should] be a victim of such a heinous crime," Cutler said. "So we're hoping that there aren't any but understand that there is a very real probability there being some out there." 

Authorities asked any potential victims in cases where Romo is the suspect to call Detective Christensen with UPD at 385-468-9834.