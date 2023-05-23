Expand / Collapse search
Utah toddler playing outside struck by stray bullet at day care

UT hospital scans revealed small caliber bullet lodged in the 2-year-old's head

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, authorities said Tuesday.

Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from a farming field across the street west of the facility, Lt. Clay Slaymaker said. There are currently no suspects.

Slaymaker said police believe nobody on site knew about a shooting or reported hearing any shots. Day care employees contacted the toddler's parents after seeing the child stumble, bleeding from the face, while playing in a fenced-in area outdoors on Monday afternoon. When doctors saw a small caliber bullet lodged in the toddler's head on brain scans later in the evening, they called authorities and transported the child to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, 52 miles north of Spanish Fork.

Utah Fox News graphic

A toddler who was playing outside was struck by a stray bullet at a Utah day care.

Authorities said the child was in stable condition.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate where the bullet may have been shot from and why. It appears this was a tragic accident. Open fields are directly west of the day care and it is believed the round may have come from that area," police said in a statement.