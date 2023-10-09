Expand / Collapse search
Utah

Utah teen drifts over median before crashing head-on into two cars, dashcam video shows

Three-car crash leaves three people injured, Utah County Sheriff’s Office says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Utah teen driver crashes head-on into oncoming traffic, authorities say Video

Utah teen driver crashes head-on into oncoming traffic, authorities say

Three people were hospitalized in Utah with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a teen driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck two cars head-on, authorities say. (Credit: Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Three people suffered injuries in Utah after a teen driver drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into two cars, one of which captured the accident on dashcam footage, according to police.

The three-car collision happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the Cory Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 17-year-old boy was driving in the westbound lanes when he drifted over the center median and crashed head-on into an eastbound vehicle, officials said.

Dashcam footage from the last vehicle struck shows the teen’s vehicle strike the first car before rolling over and spinning around a second car. 

Utah car accident, first hit

The teen driver can be seen crashing head-on with another vehicle. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle then skids in front of a third vehicle, which was recording the dashcam video, and collides with the car.

Utah car accident, misses second vehicle

The teen's car spins around a second vehicle, which avoids the collision. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

The dashcam video ends with an image of a shattered windshield.

First responders raced to the scene to help the victims.

Utah car accident, car flips

The teen's vehicle rolls over and skids on its roof along the roadway toward a third car. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Police said three people were hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No further details about the victims or their conditions were immediately available.

Utah car accident

The third car, which is recording on its dashcam, is struck by the skidding vehicle. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

The roadway was temporarily closed, though FOX13 Salt Lake City reported it appeared reopened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was unclear what caused the teen driver to drift into the oncoming traffic lanes.