Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Utah snowmobiler captures video of avalanche rushing toward him

Miles Penrose was buried up to his chest in the snow

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Utah resident caught daring video Saturday of an avalanche as it rushed toward him.

Miles Penrose and his brother were riding snowmobiles around the Uinta Mountains when an avalanche rolled down the mountain slope.

Penrose was recording his brother when everything started to shake. He posted his video on social media.

"My original thought was… earthquake," Penrose wrote on Facebook. "[Then] it [hit] me, avalanche. As I turned and looked up I could see the snow wave coming."

Penrose was buried up to his chest in the snow and was able to dig himself out. He then located his brother, who was buried just up to the top of his head and dug him out.

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY FOUR SKIERS KILLED IN UTAH AVALANCHE

"[Then] came the radio chatter," Penrose added. "Where is everyone at? Was everyone okay? We didn’t realize it but the avalanche had triggered even bigger on the other side of trees where we were."

This was the second avalanche in the day in Utah.

Eight people were skiing backcountry in the Mill Creek Canyon, halfway across the state from the Uinta Mountains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four of the skiers died and four survived with minor injuries. 

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money