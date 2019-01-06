Utah police officer shot, killed while attempting to arrest fugitive, officials say

A police officer in Utah was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a fugitive Saturday night, officials said.

Provo Police told FOX13 the incident happened just before 10 p.m. when officers received a tip about the whereabouts of a fugitive.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect near a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Orem, a Provo Police officer and the suspect were shot.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting, which took place about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City, were not yet made public.

The officer went to the hospital in critical condition and later died, Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King told FOX13.

The suspect was transported to the same hospital where the officer died and was being treated for minor injuries.

Provo Police Detective Nick Dupaix told the Salt Lake Tribune the deceased officer was assigned to patrol and assisted in the effort to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

Police have not released the names of those involved and said that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Provo Police said authorities will identify the fallen officer and additional details about the fatal shooting during a news conference at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department was among the first to offer condolences for the fallen officer.

"We are #Heartbroken to hear about the loss of another Hero," the department said on Twitter. "To the officers of the @ProvoPolice, we will never forget the sacrifice your officer made to keep @provocity and the state of Utah safer. #NeverForget"