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Utah

Utah mom accused of kidnapping son's alleged bully, threatening him

Provo woman forced a child into her car and demanded an apology to her son, according to charging documents filed in Utah

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
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A Utah mom is accused of kidnapping her son's alleged 11-year-old bully, taking him to her home to apologize and then threatening to have her husband beat him up, according to charging documents.

Shannon Tufuga, 40, was formally charged Monday with child kidnapping and aggravated child abuse — both second-degree felonies — though the incident occurred back in September.

Charging documents cited by KSL.com say Tufuga went looking for the boy and approached him as he was riding his bike around the neighborhood.

ILLEGAL ALIEN ACCUSED OF SLITTING SALT LAKE WOMAN'S THROAT, ICE LODGES DETAINER

shannon tufuga

Shannon Tufuga is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old and forcing him to apologize to her son for alleged bullying.  (Shannon Tufuga/Facebook)

Tufuga is accused of forcing the pre-teen into her car — without his parents' knowledge — and taking him to her home in Provo, Utah. She allegedly kept him there until he apologized to her son.

But even after an apology, Tufuga "threatened to have her husband beat up" the boy and told him he was "lucky she did not run over his bike," the charging documents allege.

Court where Tyler Robinson is being charged with the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The exterior of the Fourth Judicial Court in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

She eventually drove the boy back home. The charging documents say the incident left the boy with "serious emotional distress" and that he still suffers from "high anxiety and has had to alter daily routines significantly."

Exterior view of the Fourth District Court building in Provo, Utah.

Exteriors of the Utah County District Court in Provo, Utah on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2025.  (Alec Thornock for Fox News Digital)

Tufuga's charges on Monday were reduced from first-degree felonies after the Utah County Attorney’s Office determined that a "reduction would be in the interests of justice."

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Tufuga's initial court appearance is scheduled for April 30.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 
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