Trump warns Iran what will happen if deal is not reached to end war and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump says Iran will see 'a lot of pain' if nuclear deal isn't signed



2. Unopened ballots discovered in California locked box

3. Mexico theory in Nancy Guthrie case raises questions

MAJOR HEADLINES

APPEAL ARCHITECTS — Charlie Kirk assassination suspect's assassination defense's long game revealed as key rulings loom. Continue reading …

‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ — CBP boards eight cruise ships, arrests 28 in child exploitation ring case that included Disney. Continue reading …

‘BIGGEST LAUGH’ — Ex-Biden officials gobsmacked by Becerra's rise in California gubernatorial race. Continue reading …

SECOND CHANCES — Woman who lived as a man for six years reveals what no one told her before. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ON CAMERA — New footage deepens Vrabel-Russini saga as revelations keep piling up. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘BATTLE ROYALE’ — Top Dem legal boogeymen tee up in red state's redistricting crusade. Continue reading …

MAPS AND MONOPOLY — Tennessee GOP erases last Democratic seat as lawmakers blast air horns in protest. Continue reading …

STARS AND GRIPES — Blue-state local official says US flags are 'not great,' suggests swapping them. Continue reading …

BALLOT TALK — Rubio's viral White House briefing clip fuels 2028 buzz as Vance holds frontrunner spot. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

POLITICAL FIRESTORM — AOC claims red states are 'neglected' as her own city faces fiscal ruin. Continue reading …

SPACED OUT — Joe Rogan suggests upcoming UFO disclosure is cynical distraction from war in Iran. Continue reading …

FRIENDLY FIRE — Biden's own team trashes Xavier Becerra as 'embarrassment' in takedown of CA governor hopeful. Continue reading …

‘BEST BUDS’ ROASTED — Kennedy drops the hammer on Obama, Colbert after cushy interview ahead of show's end. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROBERT MAGINNIS — Round one of Iran fight went to the US military. But ending things is much harder. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH — What Rubio’s rise as the internet’s 'fixer' tells us about today’s politics. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HOME SWEET HOME — Two cities with the same name are dominating America's hottest housing markets. Continue reading …

WAKE-UP CALL — Your morning coffee could be making you more tired, experts warn. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — How did Spencer Pratt slam LA's mayor? Which brand is accused of tomato fraud? Take the quiz here …

PALACE DIVIDE — Prince William sees disgraced Andrew as ‘a troubled soul’ but Epstein fallout leaves ‘no coming back.’ Continue reading …

PAWS OFF — Curiosity throws this cat for a loop in the kitchen. See video ...

WATCH

TOM HOMAN — I expect deportation numbers to increase throughout Trump's term. See video …

RET. LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOG — Iran's playbook is to talk and then fight. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a Mother’s Day look at parental burnout, the pressures facing today’s moms, and practical ways to manage the stress. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.