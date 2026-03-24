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Illegal alien accused of slitting Salt Lake woman's throat, ICE lodges detainer

Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, charged with attempted murder in Salt Lake City, allegedly confessed to the attack

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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An illegal alien from Mexico living in Utah has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he slit a woman's throat.

Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla has been charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault and drug paraphernalia after the March 18 incident in Salt Lake City, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration authorities are requesting that local officials honor a detainer lodged against the suspect.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition in the hospital. The woman's identity has not been revealed.

Mughshot Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla

A mugshot of Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla taken on March 19, 2026. Ramirez-Padilla is accused of attempted murder after allegedly slitting a woman's throat in Salt Lake City. (Department of Homeland Security)

"Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla is a dangerous criminal illegal alien who violently strangled and slit a woman’s throat multiple times," said DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "We are calling on politicians to not release this barbaric criminal from jail and into American neighborhoods. This criminal illegal alien has no place in American communities." 

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According to local reports, Ramirez-Padilla and the woman were smoking methamphetamine before the alleged crime. Police responded to reports of a woman crying in an alley, and found her bleeding with a deep cut in her neck.

A homeowner's surveillance camera reportedly caught the incident, leading to Ramirez-Padilla's identification. When he was arrested, his hands and pants were covered in blood, according to the reports.

ICE-agents-garage

ICE agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago on Jan. 26, 2025. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He reportedly met the victim the previous night, and they met up to take drugs together the night of the alleged murder attempt.

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Ramirez-Padilla also reportedly confessed to police that he strangled the victim and slit her throat, but said that the drugs altered his state of mind.

It is unclear whether Ramirez-Padilla, who remained in the Salt Lake County jail as of Tuesday, has obtained legal counsel.

The suspected attempted murder comes on the heels of several high-profile crimes in which illegal aliens are prime suspects.

Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina was charged on Sunday with first-degree murder in the death of Loyola University of Chicago student Sheridan Gorman. Police say Gorman was shot in the back while walking along Chicago's lakefront with friends last Thursday.

Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, Illinois

Sheridan Gorman was shot while taking a walk with friends at Tobey Prinz Beach, located less than a mile from the Loyola University of Chicago campus, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to reports. (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

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In late February, another high-profile case of alleged illegal alien crime made national news when Abdul Jalloh of Sierra Leone was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Stephanie Minter in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Jalloh had 30 prior arrests.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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