Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Haters caught on video

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- NYPD releases footage of 4 suspects wanted in hate-fueled graffiti spree

- Radical Professor Calls for ‘Death to America’ at Virginia Tech

- Germany warns Islamist, far-left rhetoric driving spike in antisemitic attacks

TOP STORY: The NYPD is hunting for four suspects following an antisemitic graffiti spree in Queens. Over five separate incidents, the group spray-painted swastikas on synagogues, homes, cars, and a Holocaust memorial plaque. Surveillance footage shows the individuals fleeing the scene. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the vandalism, which city officials have condemned as a deliberate act of hatred.

VIDEO: Fox News national correspondent Garrett Tenney reports on left-wing influencer Hasan Piker’s rally with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. OutKick founder Clay Travis gives analysis on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’ WATCH HERE:

RAGING RADICAL: Former Columbia professor Mohamed Abdou urged students to dismantle the "U.S. empire," praising the October 7 attacks as a "blessed day." Despite university claims the event was unregistered, Abdou told attendees they are part of a "religious war," urging them to disrupt American supply chains and defense industries.

HATE WAVE: German officials warn that Islamist and far-left extremists are driving a dangerous spike in antisemitism by exploiting Middle East tensions. Incidents including verbal abuse and vandalism have become a "new normal," leaving Jewish communities feeling isolated and increasingly fearful for their safety despite Germany's historical responsibility toward protecting Jewish life.

PROF GETS BOOT: The University of Washington removed Aria Fani as Middle East Center director after he used a school listserv to call Zionism "cancerous" and criticize Israel. Fani, who remains an associate professor, claimed his dismissal followed pressure from pro-Israel groups. The university cited positional requirements and privacy for the decision.

CANCELED ON CAMPUS: Georgetown Law commencement speaker Morton Schapiro withdrew after students launched a petition condemning his pro-Israel views and lack of legal background. Schapiro, a former university president, stepped down to avoid distracting from the ceremony. He was replaced by Professor David Cole, an ACLU veteran known for defending pro-Palestinian speech rights.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, an Israeli civil rights attorney and president of the Shurat HaDin Law Center, warns that Britain’s antisemitism crisis could trigger legal reckoning at home and abroad. While some Jews are considering legal action to force the government to protect them, many Jewish families have already decided to move to Israel, she writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: ""Mr. El-Sayed not only is spewing hate, but he’s spewing it at political conventions and everywhere. With our history in Michigan, it’s shameful. He’s not a qualified candidate. It’s time for the Jewish community, and, for that matter every other community, to stand up and say no, and enough is enough." - Michigan resident Steve Cohen on Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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