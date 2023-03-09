Utah man shot several times by police during traffic stop after officers allegedly see gun: Video

A recent college graduate in Utah was shot several times by police during a traffic stop in early March after officers allegedly saw him reaching for a gun, body camera video shows.

Farmington, Utah, police department officers stopped 25-year-old Chase Allan after seeing an illegitimate license plate on the BMW car he was driving at 3:22 p.m. on March 1. Police Chief Eric Johnsen released body camera video relating to the incident on Wednesday.

When the police officer told Allan that he was being stopped because there was no registration on the car, Allan said "I don't need registration and I don't answer questions." The officer requested backup, and four other officers arrived at the scene.

The officer continued to ask for identification, and Allan, after multiple refusals, provided a passport.

"If you want my identification, you will be under duress, and you accept surety and trusteeship over it, and you will be responsible for any debts that you are trying to incur here," Allan told the officer.

"You are not allowed to stop me," Allan said before handing over his passport.

When the officer reads the passport, Allan said "That is not me. That is a piece of plastic paper."

"So you have a fraudulent passport?," the officer asked, to which Allan responded "no."

The officer then asked Allan to step out of the car, and he replied "No, I am not required to."

"If you don't step out of the car, we're going to break the window and pull you out," one officer said.

"We're going to have an issue," one of the officers said, warning Allan to step out of the car.

One of the officers reached to pull Allan out of the car, and a separate officer yelled "gun, gun, gun!" Multiple officers can be seen in the body camera video then firing multiple shots at Allan. Police say that there was a holster under Allan's jacket, and said that the "holster has flex movement" just before police began shooting.

Officials also said there was "motion of his arm near his holster" before police fired shots, adding that a gun was located on the floor of the front seat after Allan was shot and removed from the car. Police also noted that Allan's holster was empty after he was removed from the car.

Police officers can be seen rendering aid to Allan after he was shot, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Five police officers have been placed on administrative leave as a result of the shooting per department policy, officials said.

Allan's family said in an earlier statement to Fox News Digital that Chase's death is a "brutal murder," stating that they were not notified of his passing by officials, only learning from local media reports that he had passed away.

"Police are stonewalling us. Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington. Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin. We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online," the family said in a statement.

"We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers , with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived," Allan's family added.

According to the statement, Allan graduated from Utah State University and "was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need." He played soccer at the University of California, Davis, and the University of Utah.

"He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community," the statement reads. "Chase Linde Allan was a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need."