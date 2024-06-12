Deer crashes through bus windshield while driver calmly continues his route in Rhode Island

Passengers on board a city transit bus in Rhode Island got more than they bargained for and an extra passenger on Monday when a deer crashed through the windshield as the driver calmly continued on the route.

The incident, which happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, was captured on video by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA). It shows the deer leaping from the street straight into the windshield of the bus.

"On Monday, a deer unexpectedly ran into a RIPTA bus traveling on Warwick Avenue in the City of Warwick," Christopher Durand, RIPTA interim CEO said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Police said six passengers were on board the bus and of the six, two were treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained from the shattered windshield.

Despite the unwanted passenger, the video shows that the driver was able to calmly keep driving till he could pull over safely to evaluate the situation.

The deer did not survive the crash and succumbed to its injuries, according to local station WPRI.

Durand praised the bus driver for his swift actions.

"I want to commend our RIPTA bus driver, Leocadio Hernandez, for his exemplary response to this unique situation. His exceptional alertness and composure under pressure ensured the safety of all passengers. This incident underscores the dedication and professionalism of our drivers in maintaining the highest standards of safety and care for our community," Durand said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Warwick Police Department for comment.