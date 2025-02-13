Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

USS Harry S. Truman involved in collision near Egypt

No reports of flooding or injuries following collision near Egypt

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier was involved in a collision Wednesday with a merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy announced.

"The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea," the Navy's Sixth Fleet Public Affairs said in a statement.

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition," it added.

The Navy said the incident is now "under investigation."

USS Harry S. Truman at sea

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman leaves the French Mediterranean port of Marseille on Dec. 3, 2024. (Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

