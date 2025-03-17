Expand / Collapse search
USPS worker convicted of stealing $1.6 million in checks, then spending it on luxury hotels, gentlemen's clubs

Hachikosela Muchimba reportedly arrested while trying to flee the U.S. for Zambia

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A former U.S. Postal Service worker was convicted of stealing around $1.6 million in checks to fund a "lavish lifestyle that included international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs," federal prosecutors said. 

Hachikosela Muchimba, 44, of Washington, D.C., was found guilty by a federal jury last week on charges of mail theft and bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. 

"According to court documents, between December 2020 and March 2023, Muchimba was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service when he executed a scheme to steal U.S. Treasury checks and private party checks from the U.S. mail," the DOJ said in a statement. "Muchimba then deposited the checks, which he either altered and/or falsely endorsed, into bank accounts under his control." 

"The total amount of the U.S. Treasury checks fraudulently deposited into Muchimba’s various bank accounts was just over $1.6 million," prosecutors added. "Muchimba used the proceeds of the stolen checks to fund a lavish lifestyle that included international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs." 

Hachikosela Muchimba surveillance image

Hachikosela Muchimba was convicted by a federal jury on charges of mail theft and bank fraud, the Justice Department said. (Justice Department)

Bank surveillance images captured Muchimba making deposits and withdrawals of the funds, the Justice Department said. 

He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud, theft of mail; bank fraud; engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity; and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization.  

Hachikosela Muchimba at bank

The Justice Department said "Bank surveillance footage captured images of [Muchimba] making deposits and withdrawals of the funds." (Justice Department)

Sentencing in the case is set for Aug. 8, with a maximum penalty of 30 years for the bank fraud charge and five years for the mail theft charge. 

"Muchimba was also found guilty at trial of unlawful procurement of naturalization," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. "During the scheme, Muchimba applied to become a naturalized U.S. citizen and provided false information to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers by telling them that he had not committed any crimes for which he had not been arrested.  That offense carries a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration and possible administrative denaturalization." 

Hachikosela Muchimba convicted of federal charges

Muchimba "deposited the checks, which he either altered and/or falsely endorsed, into bank accounts under his control," according to the Justice Department. (Justice Department)

At the time of his arrest in September 2023, Muchimba was trying to flee to Zambia, WUSA9 reported, citing charging documents. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.