US Navy chief attacks girlfriend in hotel room before good Samaritan steps in: police

U.S. Navy Chief Kyle Rogemoser was celebrating his promotion before he landed behind bars for allegedly pummeling his girlfriend in their Florida hotel room as she begged for help, authorities said.

A good Samaritan heard her cries, stormed into the DoubleTree hotel room in Jacksonville and rescued the woman before calling 911, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox News Digital.

As the witness spoke to responding officers Oct. 7, he spotted Rogemoser, 36, strolling through the hotel lobby and pointed him out to deputies, the report says.

Rogemoser, who had a large, red abrasion on his neck, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery shortly after midnight.

MINNESOTA MAN ACCUSED OF USING COLLEGE DORM AS TORTURE DEN MENACED EX WITH ONLINE MESSAGES: AUTHORITIES

He appeared to be "extremely intoxicated" and repeatedly told a deputy he could not understand his Miranda rights, police said.

On Oct. 6, the couple arrived at the hotel about 5 p.m. and shared an "alcoholic beverage," according to the police report.

The drink was followed by a "celebratory dinner at the hotel for the suspect's promotion to chief in the Navy and [they were] staying the evening," the victim allegedly told an officer. After the festivities, the couple went up to their hotel room and got into an argument.

911 CALL REVEALS SHOCK OF UTAH MOMMY BLOGGERS' ALLEGED CHILD ABUSE: ‘SHE’S A BAD LADY'

"The victim stated the suspect punched her in the mouth three times," the affidavit alleges. "She started to call for help, and she heard a knock on the hotel door and she opened [it]. The witness came in, picked her up and took her downstairs to management until police were called."

The woman's injuries were photographed and included red marks on her chin and her neck as well as fresh blood on her bottom lip.

Rogemoser was booked into the Duval County Jail on Oct. 7 and released three days later after a family member posted his $5,003 bail, court records show.

READ THE ARREST REPORT AGAINST US NAVY CHIEF KYLE ROGEMOSER FOR ALLEGEDLY PUMMELING HIS GIRLFRIEND

The 35-year-old victim, who shares a home with Rogemoser, has a temporary restraining order against him barring all contact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is due back in court Oct. 31 for his arraignment. Rogemoser and a U.S. Navy spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.