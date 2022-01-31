Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Another winter storm set to impact much of the US this week

Florida begins Monday with chilly temperatures while Texas faces flooding risk

By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 31 Video

National weather forecast for January 31

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Another freezing start to the day is expected Monday across most of Florida, but the temperatures will begin to moderate this week. 

Texas is facing heavy rain and the risk for flooding as an area of low pressure hangs around the coast from Houston down into Corpus Christi.   

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 31.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 31. (Fox News)

That system should weaken tomorrow. 

The Pacific Northwest will see another round of heavy snow today, while above average temperatures are spreading across the Plains. 

Expected snowfall totals for mid-week.

Expected snowfall totals for mid-week. (Fox News)

Another powerful winter storm will ramp up mid-week impacting a wide swath of the country from the Rockies into the Central, Southern Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and eventually parts of the Northeast.   

Stay tuned for your latest forecast details. 

