US military launches airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria, officials say

The U.S. military has launched airstrikes against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria, U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News.

The operation marks the second time the U.S. military has struck Islamic State targets in Syria since Dec. 19, following the killing of two Iowa National Guard soldiers and their American interpreter by a lone ISIS gunman.

ISRAEL AND SYRIA RESUME DIPLOMATIC DIALOGUE AFTER MONTHS OF SILENCE UNDER US MEDIATION

The strikes come as U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said he met in Damascus with Syria’s new leadership to discuss the country’s future. "Today, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and members of their team in Damascus," Barrack wrote.

Barrack said the talks focused on "recent developments in Aleppo and the broader path forward for Syria’s historic transition," adding that the United States "welcomes Syria’s historic transition and extends its support to the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa."



The White House and the Department of War did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.



