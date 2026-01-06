Israel and Syria resume diplomatic dialogue after months of silence under US mediation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States, Israel and Syria announced Tuesday that senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris under U.S. auspices, marking a renewed diplomatic push that includes plans for closer security coordination and potential economic engagement.

A joint statement released by the three governments described the talks as being part of President Donald Trump’s broader vision for advancing peace in the Middle East. The discussions focused on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security and prosperity for both countries.

According to the statement, Israel and Syria reaffirmed their commitment to pursue lasting security and stability arrangements and agreed to establish a joint fusion mechanism, described as a dedicated communication cell. The mechanism is intended to facilitate ongoing coordination on intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement and commercial opportunities, under U.S. supervision.

"The United States commends these positive steps and remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East. When sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed. This joint statement reflects the spirit of today’s great meeting and the Sides’ determination to turn a new page in their relations for the benefit of future generations," the statement concluded.

In a separate statement, Israel’s Prime Minister’s office emphasized the need to ensure the security of its citizens, prevent threats along its borders, promote regional stability and advance economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries. The sides also agreed to continue the dialogue while safeguarding the security of the Druze minority in Syria.

The announcements follow U.S.-mediated talks held in Paris, which focused primarily on security arrangements along the Israeli-Syrian border. The talks were aimed at easing tensions and reviving elements of the 1974 disengagement agreement, which established a U.N.-monitored buffer zone between the two countries. A Syrian official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said Damascus is seeking the reactivation of the 1974 agreement and a withdrawal of Israeli forces to positions held before December 2024. The official described Syria’s position as centered on restoring sovereignty and preventing further escalation. A French diplomat also confirmed to the AP that the Paris talks took place under U.S. mediation, with French diplomatic involvement.

While the Paris discussions were framed publicly as security-focused, Israeli Channel 12 News reported that the Trump administration has also put forward an American proposal for expanded Israel-Syria economic cooperation, potentially signaling a broader diplomatic agenda.

According to the reporting, the proposal envisions a joint economic zone along the existing demilitarized strip, which would remain demilitarized. The zone would include energy infrastructure such as wind power facilities, a crude oil pipeline, data centers and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants. The plan also includes the development of a ski resort.

The proposal could generate an estimated $4 billion in GDP growth for Syria, roughly 20% of its current output, along with an 800-megawatt increase in power capacity, 15,000 new jobs and a 40% reduction in pharmaceutical dependency. Israel, under the plan, would gain the opportunity to transform a buffer zone into a "dynamic economic corridor," potentially reducing long-term military spending along its northern border.

Israeli and U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed the details of the proposed economic zone, and the Prime Minister’s Office statement did not reference specific economic projects.

The renewed talks followed an understanding reached last week during a meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu in Florida. According to a Channel 12 report, the United States proposed establishing a joint American-Israeli-Syrian operations room in Amman, Jordan, aimed at managing security in southern Syria and serving as a framework for negotiations on demilitarization and a potential Israeli troop withdrawal from areas seized after the collapse of the Assad regime.