Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

US military detects, intercepts Russian fighter jets, 2 Chinese H-6 bombers prior to Biden's address

Ahead of Biden’s Oval Office address, NORAD says it scrambled to intercept Russian and Chinese jets

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ahead of President Biden’s first address in the Oval Office since announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Public Affairs (NORAD) says it sent out fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tu-95 "Bear" bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers off the coast of Alaska.

In a press release from NORAD, the agency confirmed that they detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24. 

NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the interception.

This comes hours before Biden was set to address the nation in his first public address since he announced he would not be running for a second term in office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The Russian and PRC aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence," the agency said.

It has not yet been determined if this is related to Biden's address. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 