US Marshals offering $10K for information leading to arrest of murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

The U.S. Marshals is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder who was mistakenly released from an Indiana jail last week.

In a press release, the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Indiana said Kevin Mason, 28, was mistakenly released from its Adult Detention Center on Sept. 13, just two days after being taken into custody "due to a faulty review by staff."

The sheriff's office said it waited six days to inform the public about Mason's release in an effort to maintain a "tactical advantage."

Mason is a homicide suspect and has three warrants for arrest in Minnesota.

According to FOX 9, Mason is connected to a fatal shooting in 2021 outside the Shiloh Temple, a Pentecostal church in Minneapolis.

Court records indicate Mason and Dontevius Ahmad Catchings got into a fistfight outside the temple. When the fight was over, Mason allegedly took out a gun and fired several shots at Catchings, who died from his injuries.

He was charged with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm after a previous conviction.

Marshals describe Mason as "armed and dangerous."

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in an update Wednesday that Desiree Oliver, 29, was arrested on one count of assisting a criminal. Forestal said Oliver is believed to be Mason's girlfriend and knows his location.

Col. James Martin sent a message to Mason during Thursday's press conference: "We are going to be very aggressive in pursuing you…We will find you and we will criminally charge you, just as we did Desiree Oliver."

Masin is described as 5-foot-9 and around 205 pounds.