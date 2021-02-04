US Marshal shot in West Baltimore while executing arrest

A U.S. Marshal was shot while trying to execute an arrest warrant in West Baltimore on Thursday morning, officials said.

A U.S. Marshal SWAT team tried to arrest the suspect in the 1400 Block of Mount Street at 6:15 a.m. when the suspect opened fire.

The Marshals returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, Baltimore Police told Fox News.

FBI AGENTS KILLED IN FLORIDA: SUSPECT REPORTEDLY USED DOORBELL CAM, FIRED ASSAULT RIFLE THROUGH CLOSED DOOR

One Marshal self-extracted after being shot, officials said, and was taken to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident follows closely on the heels of President Joe Biden’s condolences to families of two FBI agents killed in Florida on Tuesday. Biden said that law enforcement agents pay "a hell of a price" for their service.

"They put their lives on the line and it’s a hell of a price to pay," Biden said from the Oval Office. "And every single day…by and large the vast, vast majority of these men and women are decent, honorable people who put themselves on the line. We owe them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agents there were serving a search warrant in a child pornography case. The FBI labeled the Florida deaths as "tragic."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.