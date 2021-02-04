Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

US Marshal shot in West Baltimore while executing arrest

The Marshal's condition remains unknown

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
US Marshal shot in Baltimore: policeVideo

US Marshal shot in Baltimore: police

A U.S. Marshal has been shot after serving an arrest warrant in Baltimore, Maryland.

 A U.S. Marshal was shot while trying to execute an arrest warrant in West Baltimore on Thursday morning, officials said.

A U.S. Marshal SWAT team tried to arrest the suspect in the 1400 Block of Mount Street at 6:15 a.m. when the suspect opened fire.

The Marshals returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, Baltimore Police told Fox News.

FBI AGENTS KILLED IN FLORIDA: SUSPECT REPORTEDLY USED DOORBELL CAM, FIRED ASSAULT RIFLE THROUGH CLOSED DOOR

One Marshal self-extracted after being shot, officials said, and was taken to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident follows closely on the heels of President Joe Biden’s condolences to families of two FBI agents killed in Florida on Tuesday. Biden said that law enforcement agents pay "a hell of a price" for their service.  

"They put their lives on the line and it’s a hell of a price to pay," Biden said from the Oval Office. "And every single day…by and large the vast, vast majority of these men and women are decent, honorable people who put themselves on the line. We owe them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agents there were serving a search warrant in a child pornography case. The FBI labeled the Florida deaths as "tragic."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money