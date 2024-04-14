Expand / Collapse search
Texas

US Marine arrested in Texas after stealing over $500,000 in jewelry, authorities say

Marcelo Majeed Hernandez, 18, finished Marine Corps boot camp a week before one heist, constable says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A U.S. Marine was arrested in Texas on Thursday after authorities say he stole hundreds of pieces of jewelry worth over $500,000 in two separate heists.

Marcelo Majeed Hernandez, 18, was identified as a suspect in the two heists that occurred in Houston at David Yurman Jewelry on October 13, 2023, and at Helzberg Diamond on April 5, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said.

In the first burglary, deputies discovered that a masked suspect had smashed through the front door with a sledgehammer, smashed display cases and stolen over 200 pieces of jewelry valued at over $380,000.

During the second burglary, over $170,000 dollars worth of jewelry was stolen.

Marcelo Majeed Hernandez handcuffed

Marcelo Majeed Hernandez was arrested Thursday in connection with two jewelry heists in the Houston area. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4 )

The constable said that Hernandez had been identified after a "very thorough investigation." Deputies located him on Thursday, less than a week after the latest heist, and took him into custody.

Marcelo Majeed Hernandez, 18

Marcelo Majeed Hernandez, 18, was charged with two counts of first-degree felony theft. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4 )

During his arrest, deputies found three handguns, $11,000 in cash, and $500,000 worth of jewelry, which included diamonds, in his car, a Mercedes-Benz GLA, FOX26 Houston reported. 

deputy looking inside Hernandez car

Stolen jewelry, cash and three handguns were found in Hernandez's Mercedes-Benz GLA, authorities said. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4 )

The car had stolen license plates and was captured on surveillance video during the burglaries, Constable Mark Herman told the station. Detectives traced the vehicle to Hernandez.

Most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered, according to the constable, and deputies are working to locate the last few pieces.

    Deputies recovered three handguns, $11,000 in cash, and $500,000 worth of jewelry from inside Hernandez's car, the constable said. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

    Authorities said that most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered, and deputies are working to find the last few pieces. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

As investigators took Hernandez into custody, his dog tags fell out, and he told deputies that he was in the U.S. military, Herman told FOX26 Houston.

"Actually, he just recently finished his boot camp in the Marine Corps about a week before one of our cases," Constable Mark Herman told the station.

masked suspect in jewelry store

Hernandez was identified as the masked suspect who smashed into two jewelry stores and stole over half a million in jewelry. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4 )

Herman said that Hernandez appears to still live with his parents in the Cypress neighborhood near where the heists took place.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of first-degree felony theft. Online records show that he is in custody with a bond amount set at $500,000.