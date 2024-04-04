Thieves steal $30M in cash on Easter Sunday in one of largest heists in Los Angeles history

A crew of burglars broke into a money storage facility in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday and got away with as much as $30 million in cash in what may be one of the largest heists the city has ever seen.

The heist is believed to have taken place at a GardaWorld facility in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

The burglars are believed to have broken into the facility either through the side of the building or the roof before cracking the vault without setting off any alarms.

The business did not discover the massive theft until Monday when employees opened the vault, which the local station reported showed no obvious signs it had been broken into.

ELITE MIGRANT CRIME RING TARGETING MICHIGAN HOMEOWNERS ON SPRING BREAK: SHERIFF

The Los Angeles Times said the heist was among the largest cash burglaries in Los Angeles history, including any armored car heist in the city.

STATE MAKES RETAIL THEFT A FELONY AS ORGANIZED CRIME PROLIFERATES

The Los Angeles Police Department is working with the FBI to investigate the theft. No further details were immediately available.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The theft comes nearly two years after as much as $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink's big rig at a Southern California truck stop. The thieves have not been caught.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.