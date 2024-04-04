Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Thieves steal $30M in cash on Easter Sunday in one of largest heists in Los Angeles history

Massive theft not detected until Monday morning

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A crew of burglars broke into a money storage facility in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday and got away with as much as $30 million in cash in what may be one of the largest heists the city has ever seen.

The heist is believed to have taken place at a GardaWorld facility in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley, FOX11 Los Angeles reported. 

The burglars are believed to have broken into the facility either through the side of the building or the roof before cracking the vault without setting off any alarms.

The business did not discover the massive theft until Monday when employees opened the vault, which the local station reported showed no obvious signs it had been broken into. 

GardaWorld Facility

Thieves broke into a money storage facility on Sunday and stole $30 million in cash from its vault. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

The Los Angeles Times said the heist was among the largest cash burglaries in Los Angeles history, including any armored car heist in the city.

GardaWorld truck

While police did not name the business, local reports say it is believed to be a GardaWorld facility. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

The Los Angeles Police Department is working with the FBI to investigate the theft. No further details were immediately available.

GardaWorld Facility and truck

The LAPD is investigating the massive theft, along with the FBI. (KABC)

The theft comes nearly two years after as much as $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink's big rig at a Southern California truck stop. The thieves have not been caught.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.