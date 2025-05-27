US renews travel advisory to popular destination amid 'terrorism fears': 'Exercise increased caution'

As summer approaches and many Americans plan to jet-set across the country and world on vacation, the U.S. Department of State is warning travelers to take caution while visiting a popular destination.

On May 23, the department reissued a level 2 travel advisory for travel to Italy, urging travelers to "exercise increased caution" due to "terrorism."

"There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy," the warning read.

The advisory warns that terrorists "may attack with little or no warning" and encourages Americans to be aware of common targets, including tourist spots, transportation centers, shopping malls and markets, local government buildings, hotels, clubs, restaurants, religious sites, parks, sports and cultural events, schools, airports and public areas.

STATE DEPT UPGRADES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR EL SALVADOR, CONSIDERED SAFER THAN FRANCE, OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

The travel advisory also emphasized the importance of "staying alert in tourist spots" and "to check local media for breaking news."

"Be prepared to adjust your plans and prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations," the advisory read.

The department is also encouraging travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive messages and alerts from the U.S. Embassy, stating it "makes it easier to locate you in an emergency."

US WARNS AMERICAN TRAVELERS ABOUT CARIBBEAN ISLAND'S INCREASED DANGER OF 'TERRORISM AND KIDNAPPING'

The warning comes as concerns over potential attacks in popular tourist destinations and public areas heighten in Italy, which remains one of the top European destinations for American tourists.

In May, the State Department issued travel advisories for 21 countries worldwide, ranging from the lowest level 1, which alerts travelers to "Exercise Normal Precautions," to the highest advisory at level 4, which means "Do Not Travel."

Italy has been under a level 2 advisory since April 2022, according to the State Department.

France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom also currently have level 2 advisories from the State Department.

FBI ISSUES SPRING BREAK TRAVEL WARNING AFTER AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S DISAPPEARANCE

The State Department said they review travel advisories on a regular basis and would update alerts "any time conditions change substantially."

Level 1 and 2 advisories are reviewed every 12 months, while levels 3 and 4 are reviewed at least every six months, the department added.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that there is "no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas."

"We take seriously our commitment to provide U.S. citizens with clear, timely, and reliable information about every country in the world so they can make informed travel decisions," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The Department of State routinely updates our Travel Advisories and destination information pages based on a comprehensive review of all available safety information and ongoing developments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italy is considered one of the world’s most culturally important countries and is home to 54 World Heritage Sites, the most in the world. Italy’s political system is also traditionally volatile, and, as of 2018, saw a populist coalition rise to power.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com