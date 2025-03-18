FBI issues spring break travel warning after American college student's disappearance

The State Department and FBI Los Angeles are warning spring break travelers to take certain precautions and be extra vigilant when traveling.

FBI Los Angeles told travelers to check the State Department's travel advisories — designed to give U.S. citizens reliable information about security threats overseas — for their intended destinations ahead of time.

"Whether it’s families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that the risks are there," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis said in a Tuesday statement. "Maintain vigilance throughout your travels and be prepared to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate should the need arise."

The warning comes following the March 6 disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Konanki, 20, remains missing as of Tuesday, and her disappearance after she went swimming around 4 a.m. outside her resort has sparked international news headlines.

The FBI listed the following tips for travelers to stay safe over spring break:

Establish points of contact for your family to reference in the event of an emergency.

Avoid traveling alone, especially after dark. Be conscious of your surroundings and avoid areas you believe may put your personal safety at risk.

Use only authorized taxis/shuttles. Passengers have been robbed or kidnapped when using taxis.

Avoid actions that are illegal, improper, or indiscreet. Avoid offers of sexual companionship; they may lead to a room raid, photography, and blackmail.

Evade criminals by being aware of your surroundings and alert to the possibility of surveillance. Take mental notes of anyone following you and promptly report it to the appropriate security officials.

Beware of new acquaintances who probe for information about you or who attempt to get you involved in what could become a compromising situation.

In the Caribbean, the country with the highest travel advisory is Haiti with a level 4 travel advisory, meaning "do not travel," followed by Jamaica at level 3, which means U.S. citizens should "reconsider travel."

Various other Caribbean countries are under a level 2 warning, meaning Americans should exercise increased precautions. Those countries include the Dominican Republic, Turks & Caicos, Bahamas, Cuba and Netherlands Antilles.

Several Mexican states also have level 4 warnings due to dangerous cartel and gang activity, including Sinola, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Michoacan, Colima and Guerrero.