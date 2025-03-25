Expand / Collapse search
US warns American travelers about Caribbean island's increased danger of 'terrorism and kidnapping'

Trinidad and Tobago's capital, Port of Spain, sees "regular" violence and shootings, and gang activity is common, US says

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The U.S. State Department has upped its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean island off the northeast coast of Venezuela, due to a state of emergency.

The State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory to the island, meaning Americans should reconsider travel, amid "heightened risks of terrorism and kidnapping."

"On December 30, 2024, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GOTT) declared a nationwide State of Emergency (SOE)," the State Department website reads. "This is due to ongoing criminal activity that could threaten public safety. On January 13, 2025, Parliament extended the SOE until April 2025."

During the ongoing SOE, Trinidadian officials have the authority to arrest people upon suspicion of illegal activity and search public and private properties. Bail has also been suspended for those accused of committing a crime.

A overview of Parlatuvier Bay in Tobago W.I.

The State Department has upgraded a travel warning to Trinidad and Tobago to a Level 3. (iStock)

The country's capital, Port of Spain, sees "regular" violence and shootings, and gang activity is common, according to the State Department. 

King's Wharf in Port of Spain at Trinidad

The country's capital, Port of Spain, sees "regular" violence and shootings, and violent gang activity is common, according to the State Department.  (iStock)

"Foreigners and a U.S. legal permanent resident have been recent victims of kidnapping," the State Department travel advisory page for Trinidad and Tobago reads. 

An aerial view of the cityscape of San Fernando against the dusk sky at sunset in Trinidad and Tobago

The State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory to the island, meaning Americans should reconsider travel, amid "heightened risks of terrorism and kidnapping." (iStock)

U.S. government employees working in Trinidad and Tobago are barred from traveling to certain areas, including downtown and all beaches after dark.

Among the State Department's list of travel tips for Americans going to Trinidad and Tobago is advice to buy insurance before traveling, do not "display signs of wealth" like jewelry and beware of online dating scams, among various other recommendations.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.