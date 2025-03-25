US warns American travelers about Caribbean island's increased danger of 'terrorism and kidnapping'

The U.S. State Department has upped its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean island off the northeast coast of Venezuela, due to a state of emergency.

The State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory to the island, meaning Americans should reconsider travel, amid "heightened risks of terrorism and kidnapping."

"On December 30, 2024, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GOTT) declared a nationwide State of Emergency (SOE)," the State Department website reads. "This is due to ongoing criminal activity that could threaten public safety. On January 13, 2025, Parliament extended the SOE until April 2025."

During the ongoing SOE, Trinidadian officials have the authority to arrest people upon suspicion of illegal activity and search public and private properties. Bail has also been suspended for those accused of committing a crime.

The country's capital, Port of Spain, sees "regular" violence and shootings, and gang activity is common, according to the State Department.

"Foreigners and a U.S. legal permanent resident have been recent victims of kidnapping," the State Department travel advisory page for Trinidad and Tobago reads.

U.S. government employees working in Trinidad and Tobago are barred from traveling to certain areas, including downtown and all beaches after dark.

Among the State Department's list of travel tips for Americans going to Trinidad and Tobago is advice to buy insurance before traveling, do not "display signs of wealth" like jewelry and beware of online dating scams, among various other recommendations.