Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Millions of Americans facing heat warnings and advisories

Severe weather to impact Midwest today

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wednesday’s risk of severe weather is focused on the upper Midwest and Great Lakes following strong storms that moved across the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic yesterday. 

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

Excessive Heat Warnings are expanding coast to coast.  

The severe weather threat for Wednesday, Aug. 11. 

The severe weather threat for Wednesday, Aug. 11.  (Fox News)

DIXIE WILDFIRE BECOMES SINGLE LARGEST FIRE IN CALIFORNIA’S HISTORY 

Heat Warnings and Watches are in effect across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle and Portland, which won’t help firefighters battling a growing number of large fires in the West.   

Heat Warnings and Advisories are also in effect for the Plains to the Mississippi River Valley, including Kansas City and St. Louis.   

Heat advisories in effect Wednesday. 

Heat advisories in effect Wednesday.  (Fox News)

In the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, places like Philadelphia and New York City have been placed under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories as hot and humid conditions build. 

Tropical Storm Fred is here and is producing heavy rain and gusty winds for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.   

The national forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 10. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 10.  (Fox News)

The system will struggle over the next several days and may even weaken to a tropical depression as it moves over the rugged islands of the Caribbean. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The current location of Tropical Storm Fred. 

The current location of Tropical Storm Fred.  (Fox News)

Fred is expected to approach South Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and these areas will need to monitor updated forecasts.   

At this time, environmental conditions and mountains terrain should keep the system from gaining much strength over the next several days, but we’ll continue monitoring for any changes and indications on what Fred will look like this weekend. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money