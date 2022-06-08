Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

US forecast: Southwest to mid-Atlantic storms, tornadoes possible

The West will experience record heat

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A widespread area of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Southwest to the mid-Atlantic, affecting millions of residents.  

TEXAS HEAT LEADS TO WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

Severe storm threats in the eastern U.S.

Severe storm threats in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will bring the risk of heavy rainfall.  

More of the same is expected for this region on Thursday.

Heat alerts for the western U.S.

Heat alerts for the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Record-setting heat is the story from California to Texas and the Southwest through Friday.  

Excessive heat raises temperatures in U.S. cities across the Southwest

Excessive heat raises temperatures in U.S. cities across the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will soar to over 100 degrees, with humidity making the air outside oppressive and dangerous.

The rain forecast for the Northwest

The rain forecast for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, the Northwest is about to get active, with rounds of heavy rain moving in from the Pacific over the next several days.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.