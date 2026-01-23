US forces strike vessel allegedly tied to narco-terror group killing 2 as crews search for lone survivor

Video released by U.S. Southern Command shows military forces conducting a lethal strike against a vessel engaged in alleged "narco-trafficking operations," officials say. This is the first strike since Maduro's capture. (Credit: Southcom/X)
U.S. forces executed a lethal kinetic strike Friday on a vessel allegedly operated by a designated terrorist organization, killing two suspected narco-terrorists.
U.S. Southern Command said intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.
USSOUTHCOM activated its search-and-rescue system to search for one suspected narco-terrorist, who officials said survived the strike.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.
She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.