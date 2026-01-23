Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

US forces strike vessel allegedly tied to narco-terror group killing 2 as crews search for lone survivor

2 suspected narco-terrorists killed, 1 missing, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Military officials conduct lethal strike against vessel in the Eastern Pacific Video

Military officials conduct lethal strike against vessel in the Eastern Pacific

Video released by U.S. Southern Command shows military forces conducting a lethal strike against a vessel engaged in alleged "narco-trafficking operations," officials say. This is the first strike since Maduro's capture. (Credit: Southcom/X)

U.S. forces executed a lethal kinetic strike Friday on a vessel allegedly operated by a designated terrorist organization, killing two suspected narco-terrorists.

U.S. Southern Command said intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. 

USSOUTHCOM activated its search-and-rescue system to search for one suspected narco-terrorist, who officials said survived the strike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
