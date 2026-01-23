US forces strike vessel allegedly tied to narco-terror group killing 2 as crews search for lone survivor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. forces executed a lethal kinetic strike Friday on a vessel allegedly operated by a designated terrorist organization, killing two suspected narco-terrorists.

U.S. Southern Command said intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

USSOUTHCOM activated its search-and-rescue system to search for one suspected narco-terrorist, who officials said survived the strike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.