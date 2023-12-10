US F-16 crashes into Yellow Sea following in-flight emergency; pilot rescued after ejecting safely

The pilot of a U.S. F-16 safely ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the Yellow Sea off South Korea's southwestern coast on Monday, according to the Air Force.

Kunsan Air Base, located in Gunsan, South Korea, said in a statement that an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing experienced an in-flight emergency at approximately 8:43 a.m. local time on Monday, prompting the pilot to eject himself from the aircraft.

The pilot was recovered by the Republic of Korea Maritime Forces in "awake and stable condition," the base said.

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," 8th FW Commander Col. Matthew C. Gaetke said.

The pilot's name and further details related to his condition will not be released, the base said.

The cause of the in-flight emergency is not yet known, but will be "thoroughly investigated," the base said.

Details surrounding what caused it will not be released until the investigation is complete.