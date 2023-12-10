Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

US F-16 crashes into Yellow Sea following in-flight emergency; pilot rescued after ejecting safely

The F-16 Fighting Falcon was assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, South Korea

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
The pilot of a U.S. F-16 safely ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the Yellow Sea off South Korea's southwestern coast on Monday, according to the Air Force.

Kunsan Air Base, located in Gunsan, South Korea, said in a statement that an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing experienced an in-flight emergency at approximately 8:43 a.m. local time on Monday, prompting the pilot to eject himself from the aircraft.

The pilot was recovered by the Republic of Korea Maritime Forces in "awake and stable condition," the base said.

F-16 fighter jet

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Yellow Sea on Monday morning, according to reports. (Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," 8th FW Commander Col. Matthew C. Gaetke said.

The pilot's name and further details related to his condition will not be released, the base said.

F-16 fighter jet taking flight

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, before his F-16 fighter jet, like the same model seen in this photo, crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said. (Go Bum-jun/Newsis via AP, File)

The cause of the in-flight emergency is not yet known, but will be "thoroughly investigated," the base said. 

Details surrounding what caused it will not be released until the investigation is complete.