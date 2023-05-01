Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

US to end COVID-19 vaccination requirements on May 11

The United States is among one of the last countries with COVID-era travel restrictions still in place

Reuters
The United States will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal employees and contractors, and international air travelers on May 11, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, the White House said on Monday.

    Preventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID at the White House.

    People enjoy the first day of no COVID restrictions at the central business district, in Singapore, on April 26, 2022.

CHINESE MAN WHO REPORTED COUNTRY’S COVID CONDITIONS TO BE RELEASED AFTER VANISHING 3 YEARS AGO, RELATIVE SAYS

"Additionally, HHS and DHS announced today that they will start the process to end their vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, CMS-certified healthcare facilities, and certain noncitizens at the land border. In the coming days, further details related to ending these requirements will be provided," the White House said.

