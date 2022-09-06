Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

US Border Patrol chief praises work done by agents over Labor Day weekend

'The dangers are real. Great work by our agents,' the US border patrol chief's tweet read

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz took to Twitter Monday to praise agents for work done over Labor Day weekend.

"The dangers are real. Great work by our agents," the tweet read.

The three-day recap says agents processed 2,690 migrants that were part of 10 large groups. 

Agents performed 91 rescues of migrants attempting to cross the border.  

BORDER OFFICERS FIND 47K 'RAINBOW' FENTANYL PILLS IN HIDDEN CAR COMPARTMENT

Ten sex offenders, four gang members and one murderer were arrested. 

In regard to the war on drugs, 71 pounds of meth and 100 fentanyl pills were confiscated.  

Fox News Channel National Correspondent Garrett Tenney says these figures are despite a significant decrease in crossings in the Del Rio sector due to heavy rainfall late last week and higher water levels on the Rio Grande.

Fox News' Garrett Tenney contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.