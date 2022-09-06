US Border Patrol chief praises work done by agents over Labor Day weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz took to Twitter Monday to praise agents for work done over Labor Day weekend.

"The dangers are real. Great work by our agents," the tweet read.

The three-day recap says agents processed 2,690 migrants that were part of 10 large groups.

Agents performed 91 rescues of migrants attempting to cross the border.

BORDER OFFICERS FIND 47K 'RAINBOW' FENTANYL PILLS IN HIDDEN CAR COMPARTMENT

Ten sex offenders, four gang members and one murderer were arrested.

In regard to the war on drugs, 71 pounds of meth and 100 fentanyl pills were confiscated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Channel National Correspondent Garrett Tenney says these figures are despite a significant decrease in crossings in the Del Rio sector due to heavy rainfall late last week and higher water levels on the Rio Grande.

Fox News' Garrett Tenney contributed to this report.