US Army soldier Travis King, who fled to North Korea, pleads guilty to desertion

The U.S. Army soldier who was temporarily detained by North Korea last year after running across the Demilitarized Zone was sentenced to 12 months' confinement after pleading guilty Friday to desertion and four other charges, including assaulting an officer.

The military court judge at Fort Bliss, Texas, reportedly told King that without the plea he could serve up to 20 years following his admission of guilt.

Nine other offenses that King faced, including possession of sexual images of a child, were withdrawn and dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement he reached, according to The Associated Press.

"Travis is grateful to his friends and family who have supported him, and to all outside his circle who did not pre-judge his case based on the initial allegations," his attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told the news agency prior to the hearing.

US ARMY CHARGES TRAVIS KING WITH DESERTION FOR CROSSING INTO NORTH KOREA

King bolted across the heavily fortified border from South Korea in July 2023 and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

His run into North Korea came soon after he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.

About a week after his release from the prison, military officers took him to the airport so he could return to Fort Bliss to face disciplinary action. He was escorted as far as customs, but instead of getting on the plane, he joined a civilian tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

US OFFICIALS SAY TRAVIS KING IS IN AMERICAN CUSTODY AFTER MONTHS OF DETAINMENT IN NORTH KOREA

He then ran across the border, which is lined with guards and often crowded with tourists.

King ultimately was detained by North Korea, but after about two months, Pyongyang abruptly announced that it would expel him. On Sept. 28, he was flown back to Texas, and has been in custody there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King spent a total of 71 days in North Korean custody.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and The Associated Press contributed to this report.