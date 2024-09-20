Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army

US Army soldier Travis King, who fled to North Korea, pleads guilty to desertion

King has been sentenced on charges including assaulting an officer

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Brooke Taylor , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
American soldier Travis King arrives in US after release from North Korea Video

American soldier Travis King arrives in US after release from North Korea

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returned to U.S. soil early following more than 70 days of being detained in North Korea, landing at Joint Base San Antonio early Thursday morning. (REUTERS)

The U.S. Army soldier who was temporarily detained by North Korea last year after running across the Demilitarized Zone was sentenced to 12 months' confinement after pleading guilty Friday to desertion and four other charges, including assaulting an officer. 

The military court judge at Fort Bliss, Texas, reportedly told King that without the plea he could serve up to 20 years following his admission of guilt. 

Nine other offenses that King faced, including possession of sexual images of a child, were withdrawn and dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement he reached, according to The Associated Press. 

"Travis is grateful to his friends and family who have supported him, and to all outside his circle who did not pre-judge his case based on the initial allegations," his attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told the news agency prior to the hearing. 

US ARMY CHARGES TRAVIS KING WITH DESERTION FOR CROSSING INTO NORTH KOREA 

travis king

In this photo taken in Seoul on Aug. 16, 2023, a man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of U.S. soldier Travis King. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

King bolted across the heavily fortified border from South Korea in July 2023 and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years. 

His run into North Korea came soon after he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges. 

About a week after his release from the prison, military officers took him to the airport so he could return to Fort Bliss to face disciplinary action. He was escorted as far as customs, but instead of getting on the plane, he joined a civilian tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom.  

US OFFICIALS SAY TRAVIS KING IS IN AMERICAN CUSTODY AFTER MONTHS OF DETAINMENT IN NORTH KOREA 

Travis King US Army soldier

An undated photo of Travis King, the American soldier who was detained for 71 days in North Korea. (Facebook)

He then ran across the border, which is lined with guards and often crowded with tourists. 

King ultimately was detained by North Korea, but after about two months, Pyongyang abruptly announced that it would expel him. On Sept. 28, he was flown back to Texas, and has been in custody there. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

King spent a total of 71 days in North Korean custody. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.