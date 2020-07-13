US Air Force F-16 at New Mexico base, pilot injured

An F-16C Viper crashed during a landing Monday evening at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and emergency crews are at the scene.

The pilot of the fighter jet managed to eject and suffered minor injuries, a statement said. An investigation is underway. The incident is the fifth fighter jet crash since May and the second F-16 crash in the past two weeks.

The jet, which crashed at about 6 p.m. local time, was assigned to the 49th Wing.

On July 1, an Air Force pilot was killed in an F-16 crash during a “routine training mission” in South Carolina. In mid-June, a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea off the coast of northern England during a routine training exercise, also killing its pilot.

