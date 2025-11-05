Louisville UPS plane crash caught on CCTV footage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New vantage points of the UPS wide-body cargo plane crash in Kentucky on Tuesday are pouring in, and one captured on CCTV footage from a local business shows just how quickly the massive fireball erupted.

Video captured by Kentucky Truck Parts & Service shows UPS Flight 2976 coming into view from the top right of the screen before it plunges into the ground, the impact so intense that it caused a loud bang and shook the CCTV camera.

Flames from the crash, shortly before sundown after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, ignited a string of fires in an industrial corridor adjacent to the airport, forcing authorities to halt flight operations through the night, officials said.

Nine people died, including the three on board, and 11 people on the ground were injured as a result of the crash.

"We are terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville," UPS said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the accident investigation and was sending a team to the site, a spokesperson said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said. The aircraft was loaded with more than 200,000 pounds of fuel at the time of the incident.

FAA records obtained by Reuters showed the plane was 34 years old.

In a Tuesday night service alert, UPS said delivery schedules for airborne and international packages "may be affected" by the disruption.

"Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit," it added.

The Louisville airport, which is home to UPS Worldport – a global hub for the shipping company's air cargo operations and its largest package-handling facility worldwide – was again "available for aircraft operations" Wednesday morning, the airport's website said in an update. The airport did advise travelers "to closely monitor their flight status as delays and cancellations are likely following yesterday's incident."

UPS is the largest employer in Louisville, providing 26,000 jobs, according to the publication Louisville Business First.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey and Reuters contributed to this report.