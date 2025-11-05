Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky

Louisville UPS plane crash caught on CCTV footage

9 people died and 11 injured after McDonnell Douglas MD-11 plunged into industrial corridor near Louisville airport

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
Massive fireball caught on CCTV footage as UPS cargo plane goes down

Massive fireball caught on CCTV footage as UPS cargo plane goes down

Nine people died and 11 were injured after a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed on Tuesday after takeoff from the international airport in Louisville, Kentucky. (Credit: Kentucky Truck Parts & Service)

New vantage points of the UPS wide-body cargo plane crash in Kentucky on Tuesday are pouring in, and one captured on CCTV footage from a local business shows just how quickly the massive fireball erupted.

Video captured by Kentucky Truck Parts & Service shows UPS Flight 2976 coming into view from the top right of the screen before it plunges into the ground, the impact so intense that it caused a loud bang and shook the CCTV camera. 

Flames from the crash, shortly before sundown after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, ignited a string of fires in an industrial corridor adjacent to the airport, forcing authorities to halt flight operations through the night, officials said.

Nine people died, including the three on board, and 11 people on the ground were injured as a result of the crash. 

"We are terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville," UPS said in a statement.

A fireball erupts near airport property

A fireball erupts near airport property after reports of a plane crash at Louisville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the accident investigation and was sending a team to the site, a spokesperson said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said. The aircraft was loaded with more than 200,000 pounds of fuel at the time of the incident. 

Witness video captures moments after UPS wide-body cargo plane went down Video

FAA records obtained by Reuters showed the plane was 34 years old.

In a Tuesday night service alert, UPS said delivery schedules for airborne and international packages "may be affected" by the disruption.

Smoke rises from the site of a UPS cargo plane crash

Smoke rises from the site of a UPS cargo plane crash near the UPS Worldport at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 4, 2025. A UPS cargo plane crashed on the evening of November 11 near the Louisville International Airport shortly after takeoff, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, as local media in the Kentucky city aired video of a large plume of smoke rising above the facility. "UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time," the FAA said, identifying the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 headed to Hawaii. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit," it added.

The Louisville airport, which is home to UPS Worldport – a global hub for the shipping company's air cargo operations and its largest package-handling facility worldwide – was again "available for aircraft operations" Wednesday morning, the airport's website said in an update. The airport did advise travelers "to closely monitor their flight status as delays and cancellations are likely following yesterday's incident." 

UPS is the largest employer in Louisville, providing 26,000 jobs, according to the publication Louisville Business First.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey and Reuters contributed to this report. 
