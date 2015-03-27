UPS identifies men from Kentucky, Florida as 2 crew members killed in Dubai cargo plane crash

Crew members from Kentucky and Florida were identified Saturday as the two people killed when a UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff outside Dubai.

The crash Friday killed Captain Doug Lampe of Louisville, Ky., 48, and First Officer Matthew Bell, 38, of Sanford, Fla., the Atlanta-based package delivery company said in a news release.

Lampe has been with UPS since 1995. Bell has been with the company since 2006. Both flew out of UPS's Anchorage, Alaska, pilot base.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and all of us at UPS extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both of these crew members," UPS CEO Scott Davis said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with them during this difficult time."

Family members for the pilots could not immediately be reached.

UPS said the two pilots were flying a Boeing 747-400 en route to Cologne, Germany, when it crashed near Dubai International Airport shortly after takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending an investigation team to assist United Arab Emirates authorities.

UPS said the aircraft was three years old, was up to date on all maintenance and underwent an inspection in June. UPS also sent representatives to Dubai to cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

"We established an internal command center within minutes of learning of this tragedy. It will be staffed around the clock with experts from every part of our operation," said UPS Airlines President Bob Lekites.