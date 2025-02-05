Unusual video from Florida police shows note on 'first date' brick woman allegedly hurled through ex's window

Local authorities in Florida released an unusual video of a woman throwing a brick through her ex-boyfriend's window after she initially denied the act and was arrested for her crime.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office released a video on Facebook last week that they said shows Sabrina Coyne, 34, launching a "first date" brick through the window of a Bonita Springs house several days prior. The edited clip, which includes both doorbell camera and police bodycam footage, is captioned, "Woman throws brick through window - 'It wasn’t me.'"

"Here we have … domestic violence. Very, very unpredictable and could be deadly at times, so we have a zero-tolerance policy," Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital. "It's amazing when it comes to crimes of passion and domestic violence how things get so hot and so crazy. And then we have to come in and clean things up."

LUXURY FLORIDA MALL'S STRING OF MURDERS AND KIDNAPPING HAVE 1 THING IN COMMON: RETIRED FBI AGENT

Officers arrived at the residence after the homeowner was woken up by a loud crash and banging on the front door. Marceno said that although Coyne claimed to have been married to the man, they only had a domestic relationship and had been separated.

"She rolls up to the house. She finds the sentimental brick from their first date … and then she proceeds to throw it through a window, which, you know, thank God nobody was hurt during this incident," he said. "No two people fall out of love at the same time, and no matter how frustrated or upset you are … you can't throw a brick through somebody's window."

In the video shared by police, an officer is heard asking the woman alleged to be Coyne, "Did you launch anything in there?" She responds, "No," before the video cuts to footage that appears to show her throwing the brick.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS MOMENT FLORIDA OFFICERS' ATTEMPT TO RESTRAIN SUSPECT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG

"I didn't break the window, I did not break the window!" says the woman who police identified as Coyne. "Officer, officer, I did not break the window." The word "Wrong" in all caps is repeatedly displayed on the screen each time the suspect denies her crime.

"She denies doing anything, even though it's clearly caught on video, she denies it," Marceno said.

The song "It Wasn't Me" by Rik Rok and Shaggy plays in the background of the video created by the sheriff's office.

Marceno said his department values transparency and has a large social media presence.

"We have such amazing residents here in Lee County. It's not their job to find out what we're doing. It's our job to deliver that information," he said. "When you use a little bit of humor … you're not making light of a situation, but you're kind of showing people, 'Hey, this is what took place. Thank God nobody was hurt.' You're getting that information out and maybe just using a little bit of humor, which gives it a little cutting edge."

FLORIDA MAN, 88, ALLEGEDLY KILLED HIS WIFE, ATTEMPTED TO MAKE KILLING LOOK LIKE A SUICIDE

Coyne was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling, police said. She was later released after posting bond, according to Marceno and online records with the sheriff's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No matter what's going on … take a breath … cool minds prevail because we're not going to tolerate domestic violence," Marceno said. "That one snapshot in time could define many more days, nights, months and years down the road."