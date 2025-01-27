Luxury Florida mall's string of murders and kidnapping have one thing in common: retired FBI agent

It’s been 18 years since a South Florida community was rocked by a series of murders and a kidnapping at a local mall, and a retired FBI agent who worked on the cases for over a decade believes the crimes are connected and that the killer may still be "out there."

After shopping at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall, mother of two Randi Gorenberg and Nancy Bochicchio and her 7-year-old daughter Joey were murdered, and another mother known as Jane Doe was kidnapped with her 2-year-old son, all within a nine-month timeframe in 2007.

"I heard about them just like everybody else on the news, and it was just horrible," retired FBI Agent John MacVeigh, who investigated the three cases for 10 years, told Fox News Digital. "We contacted Boca Police Department, knowing that it was something that, you know, we could possibly assist."

Gorenberg, 52, was last seen on surveillance video walking out of the Town Center Mall in the early afternoon of March 23, 2007. About 45 minutes later, someone called 911 from a park about five miles away, claiming to hear gunshots and seeing someone being pushed out of a vehicle. Authorities soon found Gorenberg's body at Governor Lawton Chiles Memorial Park.

"It does appear that she resisted at some point," MacVeigh said of Gorenberg. "She was shot and basically thrown out the car while the suspect drove away."

Less than five months later, Jane Doe and her young son were kidnapped from the parking lot at the same mall. MacVeigh described the harrowing incident as Jane Doe got into her SUV Aug. 7, 2007.

"She puts her son from the passenger side into the center car seat. She walks around to the trunk," MacVeigh said. "She opens the trunk. She puts the stroller in. She walks back around. As she opens the door to get in the driver's seat, the suspect had already jumped in the back passenger seat. Now, you're talking seconds … so he had to be extremely close to her."

The suspect forced Jane Doe to drive to an ATM and take out $600.

"Just terrified. I mean, she's in the car with her 2-year-old, and this man has got a gun on her and threatening her," MacVeigh said.

Unusually, the perpetrator seemed to be "a little bit sympathetic" toward the mother and son, the retired FBI agent added. The gunman decided to drive them back to the mall, where he put blacked-out swim goggles over her eyes and handcuffed her wrists before fleeing.

MacVeigh said, to escape, Jane Doe "took the handcuffs and went up under her feet around to get out from behind her back" and then drove to the valet and reported the attack.

"It was just so blatant and bizarre because you just wouldn't think that somebody would be accosted in the middle of the day — handcuffed, blindfolded — forced to go to an ATM and then brought back to the same location and dropped off," he said. "It wasn't the norm."

Four months later, 47-year-old Bochicchio and her young daughter Joey went shopping at the Boca Raton Town Center Dec. 12, 2007. And, just like in the case of the abduction, authorities believe they were attacked as they were trying to leave the mall's parking lot.

Investigators believe they were abducted and taken to an ATM, where they were forced to withdraw $500 and that the suspect used duct tape, plastic ties, handcuffs and goggles to bind and control Bochicchio and her daughter, according to the Boca Raton Police Department's website.

"Nancy resists. She breaks her handcuffs. We do believe that she tried to get Joey out of the car, and then he turned around and shot both of them," MacVeigh said.

Officers found the mother and daughter dead shortly before midnight in their vehicle in the mall's parking lot with the car's engine still running, police say.

Now a private investigator, MacVeigh observed an similar theme in all three attacks tied to the local mall.

"The suspect was trying to control women," he explained. In both the Jane Doe and Bochicchio cases, the suspect used a pair of blacked-out swim goggles, as well as other material, to bind and control the victims.

MacVeigh said another repeated detail was the time of day. All three crimes took place in "broad daylight" and "right around the same time."

"It's not a small little coincidence. There's not … one or two small things. This is an accumulation of things," he added, referring to the related details among the cases.

Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office created a task force in January 2007 to work together on solving the Gorenberg and Bochicchio murders, according to the Boca Raton Police Department website. However, the task force later disbanded, and both departments continued working on the individual cases with the FBI's assistance, MacVeigh said.

Investigators collected several hundred pieces of evidence from the Bochicchio crime, including DNA samples, and "a massive investigation involving resources from around the country" unfolded, the Boca Raton police website added. Detectives went through hours of surveillance video, searched various locations and followed up on leads.

"We sent agents to the mall because they were interested in trying to find out if maybe it was somebody that had worked there," MacVeigh said. "We issued subpoenas, and we went door to door. It was pretty overwhelming because you don't realize how many people work at that mall. And I think the number when we were done was somewhere in the neighborhood of 14,000."

After her abduction, authorities spoke with Jane Doe about the individual who attacked her and created a composite sketch to try to determine his identity.

"You and I could both be that composite. I mean, it's just you have a hat on with glasses and all you're seeing is the bottom part of the face," MacVeigh explained about the drawing's details.

Despite two people of interest being initially identified in the Bochicchio case, according to police, all three cases remain unsolved, and MacVeigh believes the crimes are all connected.

"It's just so hard to believe that it's not the same person," MacVeigh said. "Three of these incidences … in the same area, and very similar. Here you have a very affluent mall … and, you know, you are targeting people that you suspect have money.

"While there is presently no physical or forensic evidence directly linking this case to any other investigations, there are enough similarities to lead Boca Raton investigators to believe this case is related to the August 7, 2007 Town Center Mall carjacking incident," the Boca Raton Police Department states on its website, referring to the Bochicchio murders being related to the Jane Doe abduction.

MacVeigh said he continues to get calls from investigators who are still tracking down new leads and working on the case today.

"As technology changes and evolves regarding DNA testing, this case is continuously being reevaluated. We remain optimistic that technological advances will lead our investigators to a breakthrough in the investigation," Jessica Desir, a spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Department, told WPTV last month regarding the Bochicchio murders.

MacVeigh explained that although the Boca Raton Town Center Mall might have more security measures in place today, a killer is still "out there probably committing other crimes."

"You want to feel safe going to the mall," MacVeigh added, stressing the importance of finally solving the cases and getting justice for the Gorenberg and Bochicchio families.

The Boca Raton Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Boca Raton Town Center Mall did not immediately respond for comment.