Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Florida

Florida man, 88, allegedly killed his wife, attempted to make killing look like a suicide

Miroslav Maksic, 88, faces a homicide charge in the death of his wife, Miljka Maksic, 76

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An elderly Florida man is accused of killing his wife and staging the scene to make her death appear like a suicide, according to police.

Miroslav Maksic, 88, faces a homicide charge in the death of his wife, Miljka Maksic, 76, North Port Police said.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Halladay Street in North Port, Florida.

LOCAL FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER NABS ONE OF FBI'S 10 MOST WANTED FUGITIVES

Miroslav Maksic

Miroslav Maksic, 88, faces a homicide charge in the death of his wife, Miljka Maksic, 76. (North Port Police Department)

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a person who was dead by suicide and found the victim's body.

Police launched an investigation in conjunction with the Medical Examiner's Office and determined that the woman did not commit suicide, but rather, her husband staged the scene to make it look like she took her own life.

North Port Police vehicle

Police say Miroslav Maksic staged the scene to make it look like his wife took her own life. (North Port Police Department)

Details were not released on how the victim was killed.

Miroslav Maksic was booked Monday night into the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING INFANT WITH CAR FOLLOWING ARGUMENT WITH WOMAN: POLICE

North Port Police Department car

Miroslav Maksic was booked Monday night into the Sarasota County Jail without bond. (North Port Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a tragic situation, but I’m thankful for the dedicated work of our investigators and the Medical Examiner's office who worked diligently to quickly uncover the truth," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

"Justice for the victim and loved ones is our top priority, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions," Garrison continued.