Florida man, 88, allegedly killed his wife, attempted to make killing look like a suicide

An elderly Florida man is accused of killing his wife and staging the scene to make her death appear like a suicide, according to police.

Miroslav Maksic, 88, faces a homicide charge in the death of his wife, Miljka Maksic, 76, North Port Police said.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Halladay Street in North Port, Florida.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a person who was dead by suicide and found the victim's body.

Police launched an investigation in conjunction with the Medical Examiner's Office and determined that the woman did not commit suicide, but rather, her husband staged the scene to make it look like she took her own life.

Details were not released on how the victim was killed.

Miroslav Maksic was booked Monday night into the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

"This is a tragic situation, but I’m thankful for the dedicated work of our investigators and the Medical Examiner's office who worked diligently to quickly uncover the truth," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

"Justice for the victim and loved ones is our top priority, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions," Garrison continued.