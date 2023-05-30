Unsettled weather across western states brings tornado, flash flooding risks

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will impact sections of the Rockies, Great Basin and Plains this week.

The unsettled weather brings the risk of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding.

Showers and isolated storms will also pop up over the mid-Atlantic and down into Florida.

High pressure anchored over the Great Lakes will bring summer-like heat to the Midwest and Northeast to end the workweek.