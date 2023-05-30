Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Unsettled weather across western states brings tornado, flash flooding risks

Summer-like temperatures will impact Northeast, Midwest this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will impact sections of the Rockies, Great Basin and Plains this week. 

The threat of severe storms

The threat of severe storms this week across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The unsettled weather brings the risk of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding.  

Rain potential across the U.S.

Rain potential across the U.S. over the next week (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and isolated storms will also pop up over the mid-Atlantic and down into Florida.  

Rain forecast in Florida

Rain forecast in Florida through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Northern warmth forecast in the U.S.

Warmth forecast in the northeastern U.S.  (Credit: Fox News)

High pressure anchored over the Great Lakes will bring summer-like heat to the Midwest and Northeast to end the workweek. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."